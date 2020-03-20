Trollcoin Achieves Market Cap of $140,303.12 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $140,303.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00032187 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,885.99 or 0.99155685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00068080 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Trollcoin

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

