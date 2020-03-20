TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Braziliex, Cryptopia and RightBTC. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $748.87 million and $1.20 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.56 or 0.02561678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00191828 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00101583 BTC.

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDAX, Ovis, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, BitFlip, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, RightBTC, Neraex, WazirX, Huobi, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Exrates, Indodax, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Exmo, Coinrail, Coindeal, BitForex, HitBTC, CoinEx, Braziliex, Liquid, OKEx, Kryptono, Hotbit, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, Rfinex, DragonEX, Tokenomy, Koinex, Binance, LBank, Zebpay, YoBit, CoinBene, IDCM, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, DDEX, Mercatox, DigiFinex, OEX, OpenLedger DEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Allcoin, Liqui, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

