TrueChain Hits Market Capitalization of $24.35 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene and HitBTC. TrueChain has a total market cap of $24.35 million and $43.27 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000629 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.26 or 0.04169551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038334 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016159 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014443 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003767 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

