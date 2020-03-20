TrueUSD Market Capitalization Tops $137.95 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $137.95 million and $755.58 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015946 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, WazirX, IDEX and Zebpay. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02709370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00192567 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 138,526,015 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitso, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, HBUS, IDEX, Kuna, WazirX, Zebpay, Crex24 and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

