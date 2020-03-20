Trustco Bank Corp N Y Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $13.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. 13,091,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,083,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.22. The firm has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

