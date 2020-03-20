Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.25 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $161,357,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,201,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after buying an additional 702,516 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,551,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 230,015 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,201,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

