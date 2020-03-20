Trustco Bank Corp N Y Lowers Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises 2.6% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 14,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 14,425,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

