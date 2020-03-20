Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 1,100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,253,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,601,354. The stock has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $15,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares in the company, valued at $107,348,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

