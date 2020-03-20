Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 1,450 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $148.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,112. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.10. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.