Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 2,602 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,066,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 164,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,849,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE CL traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $62.08. 9,168,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,588. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

