Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 6,905 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,925,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

