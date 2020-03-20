TTC Price Tops $0.0244 on Major Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.04316078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003761 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 866,999,503 coins and its circulating supply is 409,974,347 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.