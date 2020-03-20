Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) a C$36.00 Price Target

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been assigned a C$36.00 price objective by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$15.27 and a 52-week high of C$53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total value of C$752,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,881.28.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

