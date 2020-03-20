Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Director David Carberry Acquires 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Director David Carberry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 448,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,928. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

