U and I Group (LON:UAI) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.80 million and a PE ratio of 23.92. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other U and I Group news, insider Richard Upton purchased 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

