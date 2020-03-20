U and I Group’s (UAI) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of U and I Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.20) on Friday. U and I Group has a 12-month low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The company has a market cap of $122.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

In related news, insider Richard Upton acquired 6,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

