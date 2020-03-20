U Network Price Up 41.6% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bibox. U Network has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $494,046.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 213.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000411 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top, HADAX, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

