U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,814,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Bancorp worth $344,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $32.57. 19,825,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,345,050. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

