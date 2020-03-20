U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.92% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $28,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,947. The stock has a market cap of $612.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

