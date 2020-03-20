Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.