Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $729,780.33

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Ubex has a total market cap of $729,780.33 and approximately $693,293.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BitForex, IDEX and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00069615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.04174300 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038240 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00014370 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,181,908,753 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, BitMart, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

