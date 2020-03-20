Ubiq Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,424.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $4,424.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

