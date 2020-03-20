UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,204,980 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 129.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of Baidu worth $270,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after acquiring an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,277 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,608,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.65. 5,608,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,916. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.65.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

