UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 259,758 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,758 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $253,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $62.08. 9,107,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,645. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

