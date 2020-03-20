UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 31,737 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.75% of AvalonBay Communities worth $220,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $14.95 on Friday, hitting $131.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average is $213.11. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

