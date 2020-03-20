UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 39,326 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Becton Dickinson and worth $274,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,016. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.65 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.