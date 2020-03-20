UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 545,698 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,394,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,698 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of General Electric worth $316,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

General Electric stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 124,889,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,723,296. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.