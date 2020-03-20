UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of Intuitive Surgical worth $215,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $14.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.06 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.71.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.