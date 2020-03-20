UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,423 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of CME Group worth $298,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after buying an additional 90,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,152,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after purchasing an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CME Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $158.81. 5,005,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,043. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

