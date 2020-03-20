UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,110 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of S&P Global worth $234,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.79. 332,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.65. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.