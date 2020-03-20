UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279,470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 4.17% of AGCO worth $243,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 680,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

