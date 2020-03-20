UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,543 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.57% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $258,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 147,657 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.69.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 135,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $171.71.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

