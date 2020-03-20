UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of United Technologies worth $368,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in United Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 42,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 1,540,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,460,787. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average is $142.39. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

