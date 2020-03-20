UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Allergan worth $252,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.77. 505,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,701,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.44.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

