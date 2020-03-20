UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dominion Energy worth $296,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $4.63 on Friday, hitting $67.22. 9,911,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,738. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

