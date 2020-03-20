UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,041 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.44% of Veeva Systems worth $300,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $14.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,114. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

