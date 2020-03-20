UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $210.67 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,379 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $210,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,696. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

