UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $298.96 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,989,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Altria Group worth $298,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,327,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,639,760. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

