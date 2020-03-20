UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $327.20 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,785 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of CVS Health worth $327,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,372,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,017,000 after purchasing an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,237,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $314,817,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 15,623,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,115,331. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

