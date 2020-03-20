UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.19% of Eversource Energy worth $327,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.31.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 359,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,927. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

