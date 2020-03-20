UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Cigna worth $300,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cigna by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,863,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Shares of CI stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.72. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

