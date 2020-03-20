UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,642,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Applied Materials worth $222,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $71,598,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $45,263,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,954,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,664. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

