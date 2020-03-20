UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,733,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.74% of Equity Residential worth $221,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,321,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded down $5.32 on Friday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 65.04%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

