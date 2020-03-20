UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,194,950 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194,950 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.48% of Elanco Animal Health worth $271,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.60. 241,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,399. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

