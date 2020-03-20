UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 226,185 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Progressive worth $236,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Progressive from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

PGR stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,714. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.06. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

