UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 23,073 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $260,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.41. 742,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.05 and its 200-day moving average is $218.97.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.18.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

