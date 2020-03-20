UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 50,922 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Kimberly Clark worth $221,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,394,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

NYSE KMB traded down $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. 355,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,981. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

