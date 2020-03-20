UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 52,638 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Chubb worth $318,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $101.56. 4,806,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.