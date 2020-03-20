UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of ConocoPhillips worth $312,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,607,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.