UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 276,529 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,909,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,529 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of Metlife worth $250,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Metlife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Metlife by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Metlife from to in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metlife stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 2,366,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,794,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

